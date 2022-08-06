Two state troopers struck during traffic stop

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Indiana State Troopers were hit by another vehicle during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
This happened on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8 mile marker.
Troopers Kay Galvan and Dennis Griffin stopped a vehicle there for a traffic violation.
Both troopers were inside their vehicle when they were hit by a silver Subaru.
They were taken to a hospital and later released.
The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment. He was identified as 27-year-old Kyle Dickson of Hobart.
Dickson was transported to the Lake County Jail with a preliminary charge of OWI while endangering a person, a Class A Misdemeanor.