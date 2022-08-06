 Skip to main content
Two state troopers struck during traffic stop

  • Updated
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Indiana State Troopers were hit by another vehicle during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

This happened on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8 mile marker. 

Troopers Kay Galvan and Dennis Griffin stopped a vehicle there for a traffic violation. 

Both troopers were inside their vehicle when they were hit by a silver Subaru. 

They were taken to a hospital and later released.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment. He was identified as 27-year-old Kyle Dickson of Hobart. 

Dickson was transported to the Lake County Jail with a preliminary charge of OWI while endangering a person, a Class A Misdemeanor. 