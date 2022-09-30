Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs.
Distributed Denial of Open Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
The Oath Keepers are a far-right, anti-government group that targets current and former military and law enforcement members. At least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riots, including the group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, who is facing trial on federal conspiracy charges.
News 18 isn't naming the retired officers identified in the leak because they haven't been arrested or charged with a crime, and were retired at the time of their affiliation with the group.
One retired LPD officer named in the leak worked from 1980-2007, retiring as a sergeant, according to records from the City of Lafayette's human resources department. He also held a supervisory security position with the city from 2007-2020.
A leaked email from April 21, 2021 — less than four months after the Capitol riots — showed the retired sergeant and ex-city employee inquiring about membership with the Oath Keeper's Indiana chapter:
"Greetings: I am a retired police Sergeant, Lafayette Police Department, 27 years. I want to become a member. Checking to see if there is a chapter in Indiana."
News 18 reached out the email listed in the leak. The account replied, "I have no idea what you're talking about."
Another retired LPD officer worked in patrol from 1968-1988. He is listed as an Oath Keepers member in a leaked membership log, which includes a personal bio for many members:
"I gave an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America in the Unites States Army and the Lafayette Police Dept., I will defend that oath with my very last breath. I'm a Christian man with an allegiance to GOD and Country."
News 18 reached out the phone number listed for the retired officer and confirmed he was a prior member of the group.
He called the Capitol riots "a big, phony fiasco by the communist left," and added, "Anyone who doesn't believe the leftist government is trying to destroy our country has got their head in the sand."
LPD Chief Scott Galloway provided the following statement to News 18:
"Neither individual you have requested information about has been affiliated with the Lafayette Police Department for 15 years and 34 years. The Lafayette Police Department is committed to serving the community and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism."
News 18 has requested disciplinary records for the retired officers.
The Anti Defamation League analyzed the Oath Keepers leak and found 696 sign-ups across Indiana during a timeframe of several months from 2020-2021. Among those sign-ups are six elected officials and 17 current and former members of law enforcement, military and first responder agencies.
It's not the first time people associated with LPD have also been linked to far-right groups. In October 2020, LPD fired ex-officer Joseph Zacharek for participating in an online, white supremacist discussion forum.
Court documents in a separate federal criminal case show Zacharek, while serving as an officer, was a member of another far-right group plotting to take down the power grid in Idaho.
This story will be updated with reaction from a Purdue expert on far right extremist groups.