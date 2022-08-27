Two Raiders score in Harrison's win over Oak Hill

Jonny Escobedo and Gavin Knoth are able to find the back of the net to power Harrison past Oak Hill and move to 3-3 overall.
Bryan Clouse, Head Coach of the Raiders, said this season has been very up-and-down so far.
"I feel like we've beaten some teams that we should have beat, and I feel like we were right there to beat some teams that on paper, people might view as better than us."
Clouse says he can make up excuses about his team being young and inexperienced, however he emphasizes the pace at which they are growing.
"They're learning and they're learning fast," Clouse said. "I'm super excited with this group and what the future holds for them. I think if we keep putting it together like we are, we're going to be a really dangerous team come October."
The Raiders were in control for most of the game and got on the board in the first half.
Evan Pounds sent it in to Jonny Escobedo who found the back of the net to make the score 1-0.
Harrison kept attacking in the second half and were able to net a second goal when Bennett McRoberts crossed it in and Gavin Knoth got his foot on it.
The Raiders won 2-0 and picked up their third win of the season.
"We are just starting to gel," Clouse said. "We've had two shutouts in our last two games and we pride ourselves on team defense and staying connected. We've had a lot of guys step up these last couple of games."
Coach Clouse says he wants every game to be treated as a learning experience to keep improving throughout this season.
"The important thing is to not take a step backwards. Keep moving forward."