Two Purdue athletes receive Sportsmanship Honor from Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue volleyball's Marissa Hornung and track & field's Isaiah Martin were named Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2021-22 calendar year, announced by the conference office.
Hornung and Martin, both seniors, were first selected as Purdue's sportsmanship honorees for their respective teams, then chosen by the department for the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award from among each team's sportsmanship selections. The duo distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, they demonstrated good citizenship outside the sports-competition setting and remained in good academic standing.
One of the best defensive specialists in program history, Hornung not only cracked Purdue's top-10 career digs list, but finished her collegiate career ranked No. 4 all-time with 1,414 career digs. As a consistent starter, Hornung saw action in 113 of the team's 126 sets in 2021, switching between libero and defensive specialist positions during her senior campaign. As a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Hornung helped lead Purdue to its highest AVCA ranking in program history (No. 4) and to its second consecutive Regional Finals appearance last fall.
Martin is a five-time All-American and two-time school record holder. He concluded his Boilermaker career at the NCAA Championships in June, where he tied his school-record decathlon mark with 7,708 points to place ninth, his best NCAA finish. He earned USTFCCCA Second Team All-America accolades for his fifth career All-America honor, along with 2019 and 2021 outdoors in the decathlon and 2020 and 2021 indoors in the heptathlon, and placed in the top-10 nationally in each of his NCAA Championship appearances. In his illustrious career, Martin broke the school record in the decathlon (7,708) and heptathlon (5,631), toping 26- and 17-year old records in the process.
Both Boilermakers graduated from Purdue in May with Martin earning a degree in Psychological Sciences and Hornung receiving hers in Human Resource Development.
Hornung is just the second Boilermaker to receive back-to-back honors, joining Carrie McCambridge (swimming & diving), who was recognized in 2004 and 2005. Purdue's full history of Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award honorees can be found HERE.