Two people hospitalized in Shadeland crash

SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 25 is open again after a crash Tuesday morning.
But the current conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says a call came in to dispatch before 8:40 a.m.
The two-vehicle crash shut down the road near County Road 275 South for about two and a half hours.
A Chevrolet Avalon driving eastbound crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Compass head-on.
The driver of the Chevy was air lifted to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.
The driver in the Jeep was brought to a local hospital.
No one else was in the cars at the time of the crash.