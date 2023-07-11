 Skip to main content
Two people hospitalized in Shadeland crash

SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 25 is open again after a crash Tuesday morning.

But the current conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says a call came in to dispatch before 8:40 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash shut down the road near County Road 275 South for about two and a half hours.

A Chevrolet Avalon driving eastbound crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Compass head-on.

The driver of the Chevy was air lifted to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

The driver in the Jeep was brought to a local hospital.

No one else was in the cars at the time of the crash.

