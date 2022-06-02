Two people face charges after botched burglary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people face charges after a botched burglary in Lafayette last week.
According to police, Mary Beth Rardon and Michael Bender were arrested after the break-in at an apartment complex on North 11th Street.
Police said Bender was seen going through a window into the complex's laundry area. A resident yelled at him and called police.
Bender allegedly had toilet paper, lotion and soap that was stolen from a bathroom at the apartments.
Rardon had a variety of prescription pills, and she faces Burglary and Drug charges.
Bender is charged with Burglary and Theft. He's also being charged as an Habitual Offender because of prior felony drug convictions.