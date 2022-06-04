Two people dead following Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
The Dodge did not stop or yield to oncoming traffic and collided with the GMC. The woman driving the GMC sustained minor injuries. She was treated and released at the scene.
The male driver of the Dodge was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital in an ambulance. He was later pronounced dead there.
The female passenger in the Dodge was taken to an Emergency Room in Fort Wayne in a helicopter. Hours later she also succumbed to her injuries, and was also pronounced dead.
Logansport Police said families of the deceased have been notified. Their names are Phillip Parsley and Sandra Parsley, and police believe them to be husband and wife.
Investigators say because of the lack of physical evidence at the scene, an accident reconstruction will be created. Aerial drone footage is to be sent to Purdue University in the next two weeks. There, a scale diagram of the scene will be created.
At this time drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in this crash.