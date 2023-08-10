Two men officially charged with murder in shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two men now face charges of murder connected to a shooting from last week.
Adrian Riley Suarez was charged with:
- Murder
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- unlawful use of firearm (charging enhancement)
David Alazan Trevino was charged with:
- Murder
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- unlawful use of firearm (charging enhancement)
According to police, both were involved in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jordan Loveall.
Police said Loveall was shot and killed during a robbery-gone-wrong late Friday night in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Loveall was pronounced dead after officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say he agreed to meet with two suspects to purchase buy drugs.