Two McCutcheon Wrestlers Place at IHSAA State Finals

McCutcheon had two wrestlers punch their ticket to the IHSAA State Finals.
Aidan Dallinger placed sixth overall in the 113 pound weight class and Cole Chicoine competed in the 220-pound state championship match.
Chicoine came in second place, falling to Crown Point's Will Clark in a first period pin.
Chicoine said his run in the state tournament was a great experience and he loved the atmosphere.
Chicoine also said he was ranked number twenty heading into the IHSAA Tournament so it was pretty cool to make it to the championship match.