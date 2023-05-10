Two hospitalized in I-65 semi crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - The right southbound lane on I-65 is now back open. It comes after a portion of the interstate in Tippecanoe County was shut down Wednesday night after a multi-car pileup.
It happened in the southbound lanes just south of the State Road 43 exit.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers, a car tried to pass a semi in the right lane. The car hit the semi before striking the barrier wall and then colliding with a second car.
The driver of both cars were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The semi involved in the crash dumped a large amount of oil. Piers says the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been notified. No exact details yet on whether the oil got into any waterways or crop fields in the area.
Prior to the right lane reopening, both southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours Wednesday evening due to the crash.