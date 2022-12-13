Two Delphi baseball players sign to play at the next level

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this afternoon two athletes did what many dream to do one day. They signed their National Letter’s of Intent to play at the next level. Delphi Baseball's Chase and Cole Long will officially be continuing on with their academic and athletic careers.
Cole signed on to play baseball at Quincy University in Illinois.
Meanwhile Chase signed on to play baseball at Queens University in Charlotte.
Chase said he's extremely grateful for this opportunity. That’s because he's been working for this ever since he first started playing.
Chase said it took a lot of sacrifice, determination, and grit to get to this point in his life.
He said, “It's been a dream my whole life. Something I definetly worked for. It's taken a lot of countless hours saying no to hanging out with your friends and going in and putting in work. My real turning point was Freshman summer ball so I had the Covid year and didn't get to play high school ball. I had a really rough summer season that had me down on myself and I had the decision to either roll over or contunie to work harder. So I worked harder and outworked everyone.”
Teammate Cole also felt a sigh of relief when he was able to put that pen to paper and make things official.
He said he’s not nervous heading out of state to continue playing the sport he loves.
In fact, Cole told Sports 18 that he really felt like Quincy was a home away from home for him.
He said, “I really like the coaches and the environment. And all around they're a great baseball program and they know how to win. And I'm a really big fan of winning. And when I went on a visit the coaches and I really hit it off. And I like to say they're probably one of the best coaching staffs I've ever been around.”
Both athletes will head to their respective college’s once they graduate in the spring.