Two dead, four wounded in Sunday morning shooting at Romney Meadows

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two men are dead and four others are wounded after a Sunday morning shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex off of U.S. 52 on Lafayette's southwest side.
Lafayette Police received a call around 4:20 a.m. about a possible fight at the complex. Lt. Randy Sherer confirmed to News 18 that this is still an active investigation.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello confirmed both of the people who died are men, but she has not released official identifications for either of them. She is in the process of notifying next of kin. Costello says the autopsies will take place Monday morning.
Lafayette Police say they will hold a debrief session this afternoon at 2 regarding the incident and will provide additional details after it occurs. They are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.
This story will be updated.