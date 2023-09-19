Two dead and two hurt in late night crash on U.S. 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A two-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 52 and 400 West has left two people dead.
Indiana State Police say the incident occurred Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when a Jeep headed North on 400 West and crashed into the driver's side of a Pontiac headed West on U.S. 52.
The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene. While the driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken to nearby area hospitals with unknown injuries at the time.
Officers say they are still investigating the crash, and we will update you as more information becomes available.