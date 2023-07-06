Two arrested in Lafayette shell casing case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man and a teenager are behind bars after police say they fired several shots into the air during an early morning fight.

As WLFI previously reported, it happened at the Village Pantry on 14th and Salem Streets at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. It was one of two cases in which officers found shell casings after the Fourth of July.

Lieutenant Justin Hartman said police received a report of a fight where two suspects pulled guns.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy they say was running back into the store and trying to ditch a gun.

Police also arrested the 30-year-old Dominic Martin of Lafayette.

Hartman says the pair fired gunshots into the air before fighting two other people.

Officers recovered another gun they saw Martin ditched before they got there.

Martin and the teen face a variety of preliminary charges, including intimidation and criminal recklessness with deadly weapons.