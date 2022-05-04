Two arrested after police find drugs during traffic stop

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette to Montezuma. White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&