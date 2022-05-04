 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Montezuma.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two arrested after police find drugs during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Dylan Whitlow and Richard Egan Mugshot Double

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WLFI) — Two men are in the Miami County Jail after police found a large amount of drugs in their vehicle.

It happened Sunday night on U.S. 31 near State Road 218 in Bunker Hill. State police pulled over a car for broken taillights. Then, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and searched the vehicle.

The car was driven by 27-year-old Richard Egan, and 23-year-old Dylan Whitlow was a passenger.

Police allegedly found psilocybin mushrooms, about two pounds of marijuana, 450 containers of suspected THC wax, 72 wrapped marijuana edibles, and drug paraphernalia. They also found $15,000 in cash. 

Both men face criminal charges for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. Egan also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

