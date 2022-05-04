Two arrested after police find drugs during traffic stop

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WLFI) — Two men are in the Miami County Jail after police found a large amount of drugs in their vehicle.
It happened Sunday night on U.S. 31 near State Road 218 in Bunker Hill. State police pulled over a car for broken taillights. Then, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and searched the vehicle.
The car was driven by 27-year-old Richard Egan, and 23-year-old Dylan Whitlow was a passenger.
Police allegedly found psilocybin mushrooms, about two pounds of marijuana, 450 containers of suspected THC wax, 72 wrapped marijuana edibles, and drug paraphernalia. They also found $15,000 in cash.
Both men face criminal charges for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. Egan also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.