Two arrested after argument leads to shots fired

scott barry - ciera richards
By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people are behind bars following an argument that escalated to a shots-fired incident on the north-side of Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a couple went to an apartment on North 13th Street to meet with Scott Barry on Tuesday. When they knocked on the door, it was answered by Ciera Richards, 28, Lafayette. She immediately got into a confrontation with the two individuals looking for Barry. Those two eventually left and walked away.

They told police she fired a gunshot at them from a window as they walked away. No injuries were reported.

When police arrived with a search warrant, Barry was at the residence and admitted having needles on him. LPD also allegedly found methamphetamines' and about six-and-a-half grams of fentanyl. Barry was charged with:

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of a narcotic drug
  • unlawful possession of syringe
  • possession of marijuana
  • Obstruction of justice

The woman accused of firing the gunshot, Ciera Richards, faces several charges, including Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

