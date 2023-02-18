Twin Lakes finishes girls basketball season 28-1 after Semi-State loss

The Indians opened Semi-State action against a 20-5 Hamilton Heights team on Saturday afternoon.
Twin Lakes trailed by eight points at the half, but tied it up at 36 in the third quarter.
The Indians finished strong and won 51-44.
Olivia Nickerson had 18 points, Addie Bowsman had 14 points and Addi Ward finished with 11 points.
At 8:30PM, Twin Lakes was back in action against Fairfield.
Twin Lakes led after the first and second quarters, but Fairfield came back and handed the Indians their very first loss of the season.
Twin Lakes fell 42-32 and finished the season 28-and-1.