Turnovers Lead to Loss at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. – The Purdue football team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday with a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin.
Running back Devin Mockobee topped the century mark rushing for the third time this season and the second straight week. The redshirt freshman carried the ball 23 times for 108 yards and one score.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones grabbed 10 passes for 105 yards. It was his fourth 10-catch game of the season, making him the fifth Purdue receiver to have four or more 10-reception games in a season since 2000.
The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2) outgained Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3) 431-381 and finished with 111 yards on the ground and 320 through the air. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 320 yards, his 13th career 300-yard game, on 31-of-46 with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Down 25-in the third quarter, the Boilermakers outscored Wisconsin 21-14 in the second half. Purdue's punt team forced a fumble in the third that long snapper Nick Zecchino pounced on to set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from O'Connell to tight end Payne Durham.
Including Durham's score with 4:12 to play in the third, Purdue found the end zone on three of its final four drives including a pair of one-yard runs by Mockobee and O'Connell.
Wisconsin built a 21-3 lead through the first half, scoring on its first two offensive possessions and returning an interception for a touchdown on Purdue's first drive. Mitchell Fineran gave Purdue its lone points in the opening 30 minutes on a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
NOTES
• Wisconsin leads the all-time series 52-29-8.
• Payne Durham's touchdown tied him for 2nd all-time by a tight end (17) alongside Jim Beirne (1965-67) and moves him into the top 10 all-time for receiving TDs alongside Jim Beirne (1965-67) and Calvin Williams (1986-89)
• Wisconsin flipped a trio of Purdue interceptions into 14 points, while Purdue scored a touchdown after its lone takeaway.
• Purdue has scored 51 points on 13 takeaways this season.
• The 13th 300-yard game by O'Connell broke a tie with Curtis Painter for third moved up to second in school history alongside David Blough. Drew Brees owns the record with 16 games of 300 or more passing yards.
• Semisi Fakasiieiki led the way defensively with seven tackles, six solos.
• The defense tallied a pair of sacks by Sanoussi Kane and Jack Sullivan.
• O'Connell connected with 10 different receivers on Saturday.
• Saturday also marked the 13th time a Purdue receiver notched five 100-yard receiving games in a season with Jones' performance.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will head into their bye week before returning to Ross-Ade Stadium to face Iowa on Nov. 5.