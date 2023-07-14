TSC welcomes new Wea Ridge Elementary principal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. recently appointed a new principal for Wea Ridge Elementary School.
Tami Jacobs will take the reins on Monday.
She replaces Clint Wilson, who is heading to New Castle Community School Corporation.
Jacobs served as an assistant principal at Burnett Creek Elementary School for the past six years.
She also has prior experience as a teacher in Lafayette and TSC.
She received her bachelor's degree from Purdue University and her master's from Ball State University.