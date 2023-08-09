TSC, Tipmont partner to offer Wi-Fi at sporting events

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. and Tipmont are teaming up to provide accessible Wi-Fi at high school athletic facilities and other public spaces.
The joint initiative allows parents, guardians, and spectators to connect their smart devices to Tipmont's Wi-Fi network during sporting events, auditorium performances and other public gatherings.
Having better access to the internet in the classroom can also streamline learning and educational operations.
These partners worked together during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a large demand for remote connectivity.
During that time, they created free public Wi-Fi hotspots at four schools.
Tipmont CEO Ron Holcomb says, "Connectivity is a cornerstone of modern life."