TSC set to open new free online school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A new free online academy is opening up for local students.
The Tippecanoe School Corporations has announced the plans to open a new high school for students to attend. The new school won't be your regular brick and mortar school, instead this school will be prioritizing online learning.
TSC Superintendent, Scott Hanback says this is gonna be a very very different model from what other online programs are available now.
"This is gonna be very interactive robust curriculum you know one-on-one instruction with a teacher, with a TSC teacher, delivering this content in an interactive manner on a platform called Canvas that our student and families are already familiar with," said Hanback. "The staff is already familiar with and with our partnership with Arizona State University we'll be able to deliver that rigorous online content."
The Tippecanoe Online Academy will be set up to compliment he current high schools in the area such as Harrison and McCutchen.
Students will be earn a degree through the academy. Students who choose to split their time between online and in person learning will also be able to earn degrees from Harrison and McCutchen.
The goal is to meet the needs of students living within the TSC who have previously chosen to pursue other online schools in the state.
"We have students in our hallways now, students that are taking other online options who have the drive and determination to complete a high school diploma," said Hanback. "So we're looking for that type of student who's able to complete this in a fully online setting."
The School will be taught by TSC teachers and will follow the core 40 diploma requirements.
The enrollment application for the 2024-25 school year will open in November.
It will be limited to 300 students in order to provide the best possible educational experience.
Administrators say there is no enrollment fee.