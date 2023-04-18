TSC recognizes Harrison custodian for 50 years of service

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local custodian is being honored for five decades of service at Tippecanoe School Corp.
Steve Whitlock was recognized at the TSC School Board meeting last week for working 50 years at Harrison High School.
He's also the first TSC employee to reach that milestone.
Whitlock has been working for TSC since 19-73, and plans to retire by the end of the school year.
Whitlock says that he'll miss the people he's worked with over the years when he goes into retirement.
"I'm gonna miss most, just the people; like in the science wing, and the different wings, and the different teachers I do know," Whitlock says. "I think there's only two left that came shortly after I did. I'm gonna miss the people the most."
Teachers and faculty at Harrison High School say that they'll miss Steve's strong work ethic and sense of humor.