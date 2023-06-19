TSC names new transportation director

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corporation recently named its new transportation director.
Chris Bearden will be in charge of routing TSC school buses and supervising drivers, according to a TSC news release.
He'll also oversee mechanical repair and maintenance of the 180-vehicle fleet.
Bearden will replace Kirk Brooks, who took a different job outside of the school corporation.
Bearden served as the assistant principal of McCutcheon High School for six years and has previous experience as a teacher and coach.