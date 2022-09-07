TSC educator named 'Indiana Teacher Of The Year' finalist

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher with Tippecanoe School Corp. is yet again a finalist to become Indiana Teacher of the Year.
This time it's Amanda Beck, a German teacher at Harrison High School.
"I think in the beginning of my career, I loved German more than teaching," Beck said. "And as I became a more experienced teacher, the teaching and pedagogy has become a lot more important."
Beck had this to say about her recent recognition:
"Just shock. I don't know how else to describe it. And just an honor to be at that level," she said.
So what sets Beck's class apart? Here's what Freshman Sofia Pamiagua had to say:
"I really enjoy it. It's intense but we learn a lot and it's fast, but it's at a good pace. It's strict but in a fun way, too," Pamiagua said.
Those words resonate with Beck, who constantly moves around the classroom.
"I try to keep class high-energy," Beck said. "I try to make it interesting and exciting."
But the most rewarding experience?
"Being able to help kids learn how to communicate and learning the research into what goes into helping the brain process language and use it actually get their point across, that's been the fun part to see," Beck said.
For students, Beck's love of language and teaching is infectious.
"Her communication toward the class is very nice," Pamiagua said. "She's a great teacher and I really love her."
Since 2015, TSC teachers Kathy Nimmer and Sharita Ware were also named finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year and ultimately won the award.