TSC discusses Mayflower Mill Elementary School improvement project

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe School Corporation held a board meeting this evening to discuss new renovations for Mayflower Mill Elementary School.
T-S-C discussed the bids needed to complete the renovation project that hopes to expand the school's student capacity, as well as make site improvements for bus drivers and car riders.
Superintendent of Tippecanoe School Corporation, Dr. Scott Hanback said these new renovations will make the learning environment better.
Mayflower is one of our older buildings. There's growing enrollment in that area, so what this project will do is increase capacity, so that we have more classrooms space for the students who continue to attend Mayflower," Dr. Hanback said. "This is part of our multifaceted approach, and really keeping up with our buildings, keeping them educationally current, keeping them in an efficient manner, so that they're good learning environments for our students and our teachers."
The renovation project is estimated to cost approximately $15 million.