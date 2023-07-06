Truth Initiative focuses on stopping smoking

The use of tobacco products on the rise. A new study from Truth Initiative shows people in Indiana smoke much more compared to neighboring states.
Truth Initiative, a nonprofit focused on ending tobacco use released a new study putting Indiana, Michigan, and 10 other states in the South and Midwest in what's called a "tobacco nation."
Overall, smoking prevalence is about 50% higher in these states with people more likely to smoke – and to smoke more – than people living in the rest of the country.
An average smoker in "Tobacco Nation" goes through about 53 packs in one year, compared with an average of 29 packs in the rest of the country a difference of about 500 cigarettes per person each year.
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States and within the Tobacco Nation states, life span is about three years lower.
Indiana has an extremely low tax on tobacco products and health experts say this may be the cause of the higher rate of smoking.
