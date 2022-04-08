Trustees approve Ross-Ade, Mackey projects and Brohm contract

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Work at Ross-Ade Stadium will create continuous seating around the football field.
The $45 million project will connect the east and west concourses at the south end zone. The plan also includes a tunnel and players entrance from the football performance complex to the field, as well as a student athlete dining facility.
"For a long-time, we've contemplated connecting the east and west concourses. ... This would allow for more seats, closer to the field, gives our team a competitive advantage," said Jay Wasson, Purdue's associate vice president of physical facilities.
Purdue's Board of Trustees also approved a $6.7 million plan to reconfigure and modernize locker rooms in Mackey Arena. Both projects are funded by gifts to the university and should be finished in 2023.
Trustees also approved a contract extension for head football Coach Jeff Brohm through the 2027 season, and a "longevity bonus" in 2024 and 2026.