...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY...

Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will
result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing
Saturday night along with widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Trustees approve Ross-Ade, Mackey projects and Brohm contract

Ross Ade Stadium generic.jpg

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Work at Ross-Ade Stadium will create continuous seating around the football field.

The $45 million project will connect the east and west concourses at the south end zone. The plan also includes a tunnel and players entrance from the football performance complex to the field, as well as a student athlete dining facility.

"For a long-time, we've contemplated connecting the east and west concourses. ... This would allow for more seats, closer to the field, gives our team a competitive advantage," said Jay Wasson, Purdue's associate vice president of physical facilities.

Purdue's Board of Trustees also approved a $6.7 million plan to reconfigure and modernize locker rooms in Mackey Arena. Both projects are funded by gifts to the university and should be finished in 2023.

Trustees also approved a contract extension for head football Coach Jeff Brohm through the 2027 season, and a "longevity bonus" in 2024 and 2026.

