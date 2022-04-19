Truck stop to pay for Schuyler Ave. stoplight, road improvements near I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new stoplight is coming to Schuyler Avenue near the I-65 interchange.
Road improvements are also planned for Schuyler at the intersection of County Road 200 North.
The million-dollar project is being paid for by Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores.
Love's plans to build a new truck stop on a 25-acre plot of land on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Tippecanoe County Highway Department Executive Director Stewart Kline says utilities were recently extended to the area.
Now, it's primed for development.
"The problems out that way in the past have been no water and no sewer," he says. "Now, as part of this development, water and sewer has been run out through and under the Wildcat Creek."
Kline says drivers should expect road closures in the area. Construction is expected to begin and end this year.