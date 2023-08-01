Truck driver killed in Fountain County crash

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A single-car crash killed a young truck driver from Beech Grove.
It happened at 9:30 Monday morning on U.S. 41 near County Road 700 South.
State police say a Freightliner box truck was southbound on U.S. 41 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed into oncoming traffic.
The truck then ran off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over.
The driver of the freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Fountain County coroner identified him as 22-year-old Mathew Ratzlaff.
A passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.