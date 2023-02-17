Troves of evidence set stage for Delphi homicide suspect's lengthy bail hearing

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new court date is set to talk about the possibility of bail for Delphi double homicide suspect Richard Allen.
Allen appeared for a scheduling hearing Friday via Zoom from a small, white room inside Westville Correctional Facility, where he remains without bond since shortly after his arrest in October.
Allen's defense attorneys told Special Judge Fran Gull they need more time to sift through files contained in five hard drives, each with terabytes of evidence, provided by prosecutors during discovery.
They say it takes a day to download the data from only one drive.
Both sides agreed to set aside aside two full days for the bail hearing, given the large amount evidence and the likelihood of lengthy testimony from investigators and experts.
The hearing, initially scheduled for Friday, was pushed back to June 15-16 starting at 8 a.m.
As we've reported, Allen's defense attorneys are asking for bail. They say the case against him isn't strong enough to hold him without bond.
Allen is charged with murder in the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German six years ago.
As part of the case against Allen, Indiana State Police experts looked at microscopic marks on an unfired bullet found near the girls' bodies.
They say those marks show the bullet was cycled through Allen's handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police found the gun during a search of his home shortly before his arrest.
But his defense attorneys are skeptical of what they call the "magic bullet."
They said in a statement ballistics are "anything but a science" and the discipline "is under attack in courtrooms" nationwide.
Given the amount of evidence, Allen's attorneys say there's no way they'll be ready to try this case by the end of the year.
Both sides will agree to a new trial date, originally scheduled for March, during the June bail hearing.
Jurors for the trial will come Allen County rather than Carroll County.
Gull recently ruled it would be impossible to find impartial jurors in near Delphi.