Trial date set in Richard Allen case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge has set a trial date and approved several motions in the Richard Allen double homicide case.
The trial was set for January 8 through the 26. The judge also decided Allen will be staying in Westville Correctional Facility.
Also decided is that recording meetings with attorney in correctional facility will stop and medical records will be released to the legal team
Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.
The hearing was slated to start at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi. Judge Fran Gull from Allen County was assigned to the case after Benjamin Diener, a Carroll County judge, recused himself from the case last year.
Gull is expected to hear from defense attorneys and prosecutors regarding several motions. Including a motion from Allen's defense team to suppress certain evidence from the case. While the motion is under seal, the court revealed it involves ballistics.
Tonight at 5 p.m. on News 18, Attorney General Todd Rokita will be talk about the case.