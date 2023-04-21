Tree Lafayette Plants 15 Trees for Earth Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A day before Earth Day, a non-profit organization here in Lafayette planted 15 trees across the street from Economy Inn.
The event was sponsored by Subaru, who also paid for the trees.
Local leaders attended the event, including Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, who read the Earth Day proclamation at the ceremony.
Tree Lafayette recently planted more trees to provide more oxygen and remove more carbon dioxide to clean our air.
The organization has planted 4,000 trees in Lafayette for 30 years.
But they don't stop there...Tree Lafayette then continues to takes care of it for three years...
Not only replacing the tree if it gets damaged, but they are diligent in watering it every Wednesday.
Pat Rosebrock, a volunteer and wife of the Tree Lafayette founder talked about the impact this will have on the future.
"Planting trees for Earth Day is definitely a symbol, and one of the larger symbols that remain after Earth Day. So we remind people how important trees are, how they benefit our environment, but everyday after that you can see that tree and be reminded of the value that they have for our environment," she said.
They ask drivers to be careful driving by whenever they are tending the trees.
Rosebrock said they are always looking for new members.
For more information, go to treelafayette.org.