Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette

  • Updated
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A trail derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. Our WLFI reporter on the scene, Marcus Truscio saw that 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street bridge. 

The Norfolk Southern train was carrying freight with no passengers. Officials said no hazardous material was on the train. 

We have a crew on site and will have more information as it becomes available. 

