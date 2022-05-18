Traffic stop leads to arrest of Indianapolis man in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A traffic stop in Tippecanoe County led to drug and gun charges for an Indianapolis man.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a 2018 Dodge Charger traveling 94 miles per hour near the 168-mile-marker on I-65.
While speaking to the driver, who was identified as 41-year-old George McEwen of Indianapolis, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana which led to a search of the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, officers found approximately 2 ounce of cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a handgun.
McEwen also failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail where he faces one felony charge for possession of cocaine, as well as several misdemeanor charges.