 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT...

Patchy fog or areas of fog is expected at times overnight into
Thursday morning. Low lying areas and areas near water sources
could see the visibility drop to a mile or less at times.

Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in the visibility,
slow down, allow extra stopping distance and use low beam
headlights overnight and for the morning commute.

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Indianapolis man in Tippecanoe County

  • Updated
  • 0
George McEwen mugshot

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A traffic stop in Tippecanoe County led to drug and gun charges for an Indianapolis man.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a 2018 Dodge Charger traveling 94 miles per hour near the 168-mile-marker on I-65.

While speaking to the driver, who was identified as 41-year-old George McEwen of Indianapolis, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana which led to a search of the vehicle. 

Inside the vehicle, officers found approximately 2 ounce of cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a handgun.

McEwen also failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail where he faces one felony charge for possession of cocaine, as well as several misdemeanor charges.

Tags

Recommended for you