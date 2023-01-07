Woman on track to crochet, donate 365 beanies to cancer patients in a year

Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — One Delphi woman is making a difference one crocheted beanie at a time.
Traci Keline's mother began teaching her how to crochet at just 5 years old.
"Crocheting keeps me grounded," Kleine said. "Crocheting is like my therapy ... I do a lot of things from my own imagination."
When her best friend was diagnosed with cancer, Kleine made her a beanie and it brought her comfort.
Kleine herself has been diagnosed with Graves' Disease and had her thyroid removed recently. Afterwards, her doctors discovered cancer cells.
"Not everybody understands," Kleine said. "Not everybody gets the illness. You might not look sick on the outside, but you're sick on the inside."
On March 10 of 2022, Kleine decided to make 365 beanies in 365 days and donate all of them to cancer patients. As of her interview with News 18, she is up to 312 beanies made and donated. Kleine describes herself as a fast worker, able to start and finish a beanie within an hour.
Most of the funds for the yarn she uses comes out of her own pocket.
But, some money is donated by strangers who see her creations and want to help in her mission. Like a mother and daughter who saw Kleine crocheting away before her interview with News 18 at a Lafayette restaurant.
"It fulfills your heart," Kleine said when talking about seeing strangers wearing her beanies out in public. "It brings the passion out even more, to want to do it. To put that smile on their face. You know? To know that somebody cares, somebody gets them, they understand. And if that's something I can do, I can give back to somebody, then I'm going to do it."
She took News 18 along to drop off a batch of about 70 beanies at a cancer treatment facility in Lafayette. When she got there, she didn't leave her name or take any credit for the donation.
"Kindness is one pebble in the ripple of love," Kleine said. "If everybody could give just one small act of kindness a day, can you imagine? Imagine what that could do in this world. Just one small act of kindness."
Kleine's current total of beanies for cancer patients doesn't include the hats and blankets she makes for babies in neonatal intensive care units, or the NICU.
She said even when her one year challenge is up, she will continue to donate her crocheted creations.