 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...all of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. 

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m. 

As of the publication of this article, Costello says she is awaiting hospital records for review and toxicology results. Once those records are reviewed, it will be decided whether an autopsy will be scheduled. 

Tags

Recommended for you