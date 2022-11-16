"We deserve democracy," Iranian graduate student demands change in homeland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Isalmic regime in Iran changed Mohammad's destiny before he was born.
In 1988, the current Purdue graduate student's uncle was one of the political prisoners executed by Iranian authorities. Mohammad now bears his name.
The pain the current Iranian leadership has brought him and his family didn't stop there.
In 2021 Iran banned imports of any vaccines developed in the United States or United Kingdom.
"People paid the price," Mohammad said. "Thousands of people paid the price with their lives, and my mother was one of them. If the vaccines had been imported maybe two months earlier, this wouldn't have happened."
Because he has a single entry visa, he cannot leave the country until his studies are finished. That's why he couldn't go home to Iran for his mother's funeral last year.
"And if we had good diplomatic relationships with the U.S., I could go back," he said.
Before coming to study at Purdue, Mohammad graduated from the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, Iran.
In October, Iranian security forces beat, shot and detained students there for protesting against the Islamic Regime.
"This is an attack to my second home," Mohammad said. "[Imagine] that people are coming to your home, walking on the streets that you someday walked on, attacking people, shooting people that you know are your classmates, your friends, your brothers and your sisters. And I'm sure I would have been among those protesters, had I been there. I'm sure I would have been among them."
Negin Hosseini Goodrich is a lecturer at Purdue. She is working with Mohammad and others to spread awareness here in Tippecanoe County about the human rights violations in Iran.
"Now, we don't want reform anymore," Goodrich said. "We want regime change."
"We want democracy, we deserve democracy ... And I'm sure we will be successful," Mohammad told News 18. "It's just a matter of time, but I'm sure we will be successful."
Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people since anti-regime protests began in Iran in September, according to a Norway-based human rights organization.
Editor's note: We will not be sharing Mohammad's last name or showing his face to protect his safety if he ever goes back home to Iran.