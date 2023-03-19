Walmart shooting victim released from hospital

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Police said the 18-year-old victim in Sunday evening's Walmart shooting has been treated and released from the hospital.
Sergeant Lutz told News 18 the shooting happened in the middle of the parking lot, near the east end at the Walmart store on Northwestern Ave. in West Lafayette just after 6:20 p.m.
Lutz said the victim met with a person or multiple people before being shot once by someone he was with inside a vehicle. The victim knows the shooter, but police have not released the exact relationship between them.
As of the publication of this article, the crime scene has been processed and cleared, and police still search for the suspect.
News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.