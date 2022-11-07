Wabash township trustee candidates prepare for election

WABASH TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Wabash Township will have a new trustee after Tuesday's election.
When asked what the biggest issue is in Wabash Township, both Republican candidate Eric Hoppenjans and Democrat Angel Valentin said the same thing. They called the rebuilding and expansion of the Wabash Township Fire Department the most pressing problem in the township.
But they each have different ways they want to solve that problem.
Hoppenjans said he does not wish to leverage more tax dollars towards funding the department. He proposed eventually monetizing an ambulance service to help fund the department.
"Once you transport, the organization that does the transport can actually bill for that service," Hoppenjans said. "So, it would be an alternate source of revenue for the department if we're transporting an ambulance to a hospital."
In his current role as Trustee, Valentin successfully appealed to increase how much tax funding the township can receive for fire protection.
"A resident with a house of about $300,000 gross assessed value, that's about $50 more [in taxes] a year," Valentin said. "And what you're getting in return of that is being able to have better medical services. We're going to be moving to paramedic level of services. As well as be able to roll out a truck immediately when we have an emergency need."
Both candidates are feeling good about the election and wish each other luck as votes are counted tomorrow evening.