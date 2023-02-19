Visitation for former Mayor, Sheriff draws colleagues, friends

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Monday friends and family will gather once again to say goodbye to former Lafayette Mayor and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Dave Heath.
The community came together to mourn him at a visitation Sunday in Lafayette. News 18 asked those who knew and worked with Heath over the years to say a few words about their departed friend and colleague.
"Everybody respected him and it shows what an important figure he is in this community by simply the number of people that have shown up," family friend Bob Downing said.
Heath died Monday at 75 years old. West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis credits Heath with inspiring him to take the leap and run for mayor.
"Dave was a very forceful presence," Dennis said before going to pay his respects to the Heath family. "I had never had any political aspirations, I had never felt like doing anything like that, and I thought that the highest position you could have in the world was that of being a police officer. But then, my hero, Dave Heath, got elected mayor, set a good example, so I thought I could follow in his footsteps."
Monday a mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Cathedral in Lafayette. He will be buried at Saint Mary Cemetery.
"Dave was not only a good friend of the family, but Dave was just, just really dedicated to this community," Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said. "I mean, he did a wonderful job as Sheriff and built a great team there. And then as mayor, you know, he did a lot of great things, a lot of lasting things for this community that we owe him a huge debt of gratitude (for). The cooperation among the community, you know, he was the heart of that. This man will truly be missed."
Fellow Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said the community needs people like Heath.
"There's no doubt that Dave loved Lafayette, and he, as I've said, was a hard-charger looking to get things done and we certainly appreciate that," Roswarski told News 18.
"He was an absolutely wonderful public official," Family friend and Secretary of the Tippecanoe County Merit Board, Joe Bumbleberg, said. "As Sheriff, we had, and still do have, as good a sheriff's department as there exists in the state of Indiana. Tippecanoe COunty is right up there on top, and he helped make it that way because of his leadership."