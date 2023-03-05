Vehicle fire in Lafayette, road is reopened

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police say the road is open again on State Street between South Earl Avenue and Gregory Avenue. It was closed Sunday night because of a vehicle fire.
Lafayette Police Sergeant Shawn Verma said nobody was injured in this vehicle fire. He told News 18 the vehicle was parked when it caught on fire, there was no crash.
He said the Lafayette Fire Department will work to determine the cause of the fire.
In a news release sent just before 9 p.m. Sunday, LPD wrote the street will be closed until crews can clean up and remove the vehicle.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.