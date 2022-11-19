Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show.
The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with 130 booths.
Harrison senior and Ukrainian exchange student Kate Medvedenko brought together other Ukrainian students from Purdue University to raise money to help their motherland.
Medvedenko is grateful for the Ukrainian community in Greater Lafayette. She said speaking Ukrainian with them feels like being home.
She said this won't be the last time she raises money for those in need.
"I've actually never tried doing something like fundraising before," Medvedenko told News 18. "Probably because I'm 17 now. But, this is definitely a thing I want to do in the future too. Not for Ukraine only, but, like, for other global problems too. Because it feels like you mean something for, especially, your country. Feels like you do something that really can save somebody's life."
But she didn't expect the outpouring of support at today's fundraiser.
"People are actually really nice," she said. "I didn't expect them to be that nice. Some people were just giving a lot of, like, money. Some people are giving like one, two dollars. Which is still like amazing, actually. Each dollar means a lot for Ukraine right now."
She is currently working to gain refugee status to remain here in the U.S. and continue her education.