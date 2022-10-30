Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North.
Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
Officers found him on the roadway nearby.
Davis and Lattimore were flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Department does not know the status of their injuries.
They told News 18 speed was likely a factor in this crash.