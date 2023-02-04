Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street.
Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injuries do not look to be life threatening.
The original call came in to the department around 5:45 p.m.
It is unclear how the boy got ahold of the gun, or who was at home with him at the time of the shot being fired.
Lafayette Police say the situation is under investigation.
Neighbors on the scene tell News 18 they saw a woman be handcuffed and taken away in a squad car. They say she is the boy's mother, but Lafayette Police have not confirmed this information.