 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

Lafayette Police confirm a 3-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injuries appear to not be life threatening.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. 

Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injuries do not look to be life threatening. 

3-year-old shoots self in leg in 1400 block of Broadway Street

Lafayette Police confirm a 30year-old boy has shot himself in the leg in a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Lafayette. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

The original call came in to the department around 5:45 p.m.

It is unclear how the boy got ahold of the gun, or who was at home with him at the time of the shot being fired.

Lafayette Police say the situation is under investigation. 

Neighbors on the scene tell News 18 they saw a woman be handcuffed and taken away in a squad car. They say she is the boy's mother, but Lafayette Police have not confirmed this information. 

Tags

Recommended for you