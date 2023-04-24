Target store evacuated after bomb threat, man detained

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Target store on South Street in Lafayette was evacuated for about 20 minutes Monday afternoon after a man walked in with a backpack and joked about having a bomb inside of it.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said just after 2 p.m. Monday, a Target store employee called 9-1-1 after a customer wearing a backpack told her it may be funny if he had a bomb with him. He left the store, and left the backpack inside the store.
The store was evacuated and nobody was allowed inside as officers searched the backpack. They did not find a bomb inside. Once the bomb threat was determined to be a false alarm, the store was reopened.
During the evacuation, the man went back to the store, telling officers he was only joking around. He then asked for his backpack to be returned to him. The man was detained and brought in for questioning.
Hartman said the investigation is ongoing, and it is not clear whether criminal charges will be filed against the man as of the publication of this article. Because he has not been arrested, only detained, police are not releasing his name.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.