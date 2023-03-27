Suspected Logansport hit and run driver arrested, charged with attempted murder

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have arrested a man suspected of hitting three people with a car outside of a restaurant and bar in Logansport. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and now sits in the Cass County Jail.
Investigators believe 21-year-old Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orasma was the man driving the car. The car was later discovered to be stolen and found on fire at 25th and Spear streets.
Multiple witnesses say Cuence-Orasama called police earlier Sunday morning to say he was assaulted at the Renne Wa, where the hit and run also happened. Officers weren't able to find the suspect in that alleged battery.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, he is also charged with three counts each of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon among other charges.
Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital. The third was taken by helicopter to Fort Wayne due to the extent of injuries.