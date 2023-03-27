Suspected Logansport hit and run driver arrested, charged with attempted murder

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspected Logansport hit and run driver arrested, charged with attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orasma mugshot

Multiple witnesses say Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orasama called police earlier Sunday morning to say he was assaulted at the Renne Wa, where the hit and run also happened. Officers weren't able to find the suspect in that alleged battery. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and now sits in the Cass County Jail.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have arrested a man suspected of hitting three people with a car outside of a restaurant and bar in Logansport. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and now sits in the Cass County Jail.

Investigators believe 21-year-old Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orasma was the man driving the car. The car was later discovered to be stolen and found on fire at 25th and Spear streets.

Multiple witnesses say Cuence-Orasama called police earlier Sunday morning to say he was assaulted at the Renne Wa, where the hit and run also happened. Officers weren't able to find the suspect in that alleged battery.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, he is also charged with three counts each of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon among other charges.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital. The third was taken by helicopter to Fort Wayne due to the extent of injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you