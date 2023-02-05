Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games.
He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a bigger line began to form ahead of the women's basketball game.
Two hours before the game, the crowd was told to line up. MacPhail said that's when he and his friends began to be shoved forward.
"They really didn't have any proper crowd control," he told News 18. "There really wasn't any line management until later when, you know, police started showing up and university security. But, it was scary at points, I think. Trying to get into the stadium [when] the doors finally opened there was a bit of a push from the end."
Purdue University junior Bree Mild says she was turned away at the Mackey Arena doors while thousands of people were pushing ahead from the back of the line. She said the Mackey staff refused to help them at the door.
Mild and a friend of hers had to hold up a girl they saw was in line and using crutches. She said another person she knows was trampled as the crowd ran around the arena to the doors. She says that person was treated for bruising by EMTs. People in line were seen losing shoes and phones in the crowd.
"Being at the basketball game, everyone being so distraught, no one was chanting really," Mild said. "Everyone was just, their adrenaline was pumping after and everyone was just wanting to sit. I remember talking to a lot of my friends who walked out of the game saying 'I just do not want to be around people right now, this is awful.'"
Purdue Athletics has released a statement which reads in part; "Ahead of gates officially opening, some of the students surged toward the Mackey Arena doors, which resulted in minor injuries to two students ... One was transported to the hospital and is in good condition. Safety remains the highest priority, and the athletics department is now proactively addressing increased demand and revising distribution procedures with the student body."
Litter could be seen strewn about the outside of the arena after people had been let in to the game.