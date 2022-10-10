State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways.
State Farm has been releasing this data for about 20 years. In the U.S., drivers are most likely to collide with an animal in November, while October ranks second and December ranks third.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department has their own data regarding animal collisions. Since the start of 2022, there have been 182 crashes involving animals.
172 of those crashes resulted in property damage, 10 of those resulted in injury.
According to State Farm's report Indiana drivers have a 1 in 96 chance of colliding with an animal while driving. Compared to last year, State Farm reports a 4.6% increase in Indiana animal collision claims.
Nationally, the insurance industry has paid for an estimated 1.9 million animal collisions over the past 12 months.
"The highest time period for the risk of hitting a deer or other wildlife is at dusk and at dawn," State Farm spokesperson Heather Paul said. "Those are times when animals are getting up, they're feeding, they're moving. And this is a special time period where our visibility may be reduced."
Paul also said when driving at these times, use high beam lights or bright lights if other drivers aren't on the road with you to improve visibility.
She told News 18 if an animal is in your path while driving and you have to hit something when you hit the brakes, it is safest to hit the animal.
"The thing that you don't want to do, and that is instinctual for all of us as we're driving, is don't swerve," she said. "None of us want to hit an animal, whether that's a squirrel, a dog or cat, or a deer. But, if you do swerve, you run the risk of getting into the lane of another vehicle or possibly causing a chain reaction collision."
Paul told News 18 State Farm's annual data is used by natural resources officials to determine animal populations in some states.