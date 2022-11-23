Six years pass since Flora arson kills four, no arrests

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Their mother, Gaylin Rose, is the only person who made it out of the fire alive.
The house still stands as a reminder of the tragedy for Jane Wolfe, who works at an insurance company right next door to the charred remains of the home.
"It's just another reminder that it's unresolved," she said. "It's frustrating that they haven't found what happened."
She said the girls used to ride their bikes in the parking lot after hours.
"When [someone] put the crosses out front [of the house to honor the victims], that really brought home the tragedy that happened there," Wolfe said. "The most troubling thing to me is, it's frustrating that nothing has been resolved."
Wolfe's coworker Misty Brooks has a daughter who went to school with the fire victims.
"The girls meant the world to this town," Brooks said. "Carroll County has been hit hard, back to back ... I mean, the house sits there and everybody drives by it every day. I mean it's always in our mind."
As of the publication of this article, Gaylin Rose has not responded to News 18's request for comment and Indiana State Police declined our request for an interview about the ongoing investigation.
"Don't give up on the girls," Brooks said. "I don't think they're going to ever give up. I mean, in my heart, I do believe they're going to do everything in their power to find out who did it."
Those with any information about the fire and how it started are asked to call 1 (800) 382-4628 or, write to P.O. Box 80132 in Indianapolis, Indiana 46280. A name is not required when giving a tip.