Shots fired Saturday, police search for gunman

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A home was shot at in the 1400 block of Fairfax Drive in Lafayette Saturday night.
Nobody was injured.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard told News 18 last night around 10:30 p.m. Saturday police received a possible shots fired call in the area.
Nothing was discovered that night to make police think shots had been fired.
But, when one homeowner returned to their house on Fairfax Drive they discovered their house had been shot. Gard could not specify the amount of shots fired at the home.
He said he believes this home was targeted, but not necessarily the resident. Since the current homeowner moved in recently, Gard says the shooter could have been targeting somebody who used to live there.
News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.